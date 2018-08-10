Omarosa Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Racist And Claims There Are Receipts Of Him Using The N-Word

Omarosa Manigault Newman is about to release her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House on Tuesday, August 14, and she is pulling all the stunts to get attention. Omarosa says former BFF Trump is a racist and there is proof of him using the n-word.

When Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape leaked of him bragging about sexual assault against women, there were also other reports of tapes with him using the N-word. According to The Guardian, in an excerpt from her book, she claims 45 was caught on a mic saying the it while filming NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

Omarosa wrote in the book that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. “My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

She also added, “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

However, she claims she never heard him use the word herself.

Comedian Tom Arnold (Rosanne Barr‘s ex-husband) also said earlier this year on the Seattle-based radio station KIRO, “I have the outtakes to “The Apprentice” where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children.” Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have not released the footage because of “various contractual and legal requirements”.

While it would be great to have these tapes leak, if Omarosa claims there are receipts, she needs to put up or shut up.

