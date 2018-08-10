Officer Who Said ‘You Don’t Belong In My City’ Is Now Jobless

A police officer has gotten the pink slip after telling a group of Black men, “You don’t belong in my city” — and it’s caught on video.
As we reported yesterday, Officer Mike Moore was on tape telling Black men in England, Arkansas, “You don’t belong in my city.” Well, now he has no city. He has officially been fired. KATV reports he is no longer an officer with the England Police Depart. He had only been with the police department for 10 months.
KATV also reports Moore was fired in May of last year by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, “who cited the negative attitude” of the officer. Lonoke is about 30 minutes away from England. Let’s hope Moore gets a job nowhere else as an officer.
In case you missed it, on July 21, Demarcus Bunch, 27, and his friends were filming a music video in the neighborhood where he grew up in England, Arkansas, a small city 30 miles outside of Little Rock. Bunch claims England Police Officer Mike Moore, 44, followed them as they drove through town. Bunch, whose uncle happens to also be an England Police officer, flagged the officer down. Bunch told CNN.com, “The reason I walked up [to him] recording is I could kind of feel — I had a gut feeling — that there was going to be a bad vibe from the way he followed us everywhere we went.”
In the video, Bunch says he saw the officer was following them. Moore responded, “Because you don’t belong in my city.” Bunch explained they are from England, Arkansas, and the officer continued, “But you understand, I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here and who doesn’t? We’ve got gang wars going on, we’ve got all kinds of stuff. I come from the big city where this stuff is small, okay? So, that’s cool. Do your thing.”
Moore clearly didn’t care about his offensive comment and continued, “Can I say something? OK … I have never seen you here before, and I know almost everybody here.”
How ironic, Moore is not even from the area and he thinks the men “don’t belong” in “his” city.
Watch the video below:
