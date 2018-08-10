CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” & “Workin Me” [Listen]

Quavo's finally ready to get on his solo tip...

Leave a comment

Source: MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2017 Arrivals held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Featuring: Quavo Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 26 Aug 2017 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Quavo‘s been so busy cutting tracks with Migos and making guest appearances on other artists projects that he’s rarely had time to drop some of his own solo work. Today that changes and the ATLien doesn’t isn’t just releasing one new cut, but three.

 

Just in time for Drake’s and Migos Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour, Quavo releases “Bubblegum,” “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” and begins the buzz for his long awaited solo project.

While “Bubblegum” seems like a single aimed for his female fanbase, “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” are more in tuned with the familiar trap house music that helped propel the Migos to Hip-Hop stardom. Check out the cuts below and let us know if Quavo got that work you been waiting for.

Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” & “Workin Me” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close