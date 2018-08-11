Trump Supporter Slams Omarosa For Saying He Heard The President Use The N-Word

Omarosa Manigault Newman created tons of press for her book when an excerpt was released claiming Trump used the N-word. She also claims Frank Luntz, a one-time Trump hater, heard him use the racial slur.

Luntz is calling Omarosa a liar. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m in @ Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “It seems like certain book publishers these days care more about getting a release out than getting the facts down. This is why people don’t trust these “exposés,” which is especially bad for authors who actually are good and reliable.” See below:

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

It seems like certain book publishers these days care more about getting a release out than getting the facts down. This is why people don’t trust these “exposés,” which is especially bad for authors who actually are good and reliable. https://t.co/tkFyrtdOMW — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

In Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which is released August 14, Omarosa wrote that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

She continued, “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.” Nonetheless, Omarosa says she never heard Trump use the racial slur with her own ears, but then she told NPR she heard the tape of 45 using the N-word — clearly contradicting herself.

Sounds like this book will just as much of a fraud as Omarosa.

