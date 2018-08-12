ASAP Bari Has Sexual Assault Case In L.A. Tossed

ASAP Bari won’t be facing sexual assault charges in L.A. The Los Angeles district attorney announced that it won’t be pursuing a case against the designer born Jabari Shelton.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the D.A.’s office declined to charge Bari because the accuser did not want to continue with the case.

Back in November 2017, Bari was sued for sexual assault by the woman was seen in footage that surfaced of him forcibly removing a sheet from her while she was naked in bed in a London hotel room.

It is unclear whether or not Bari is still facing charges in London. In May 2018, the ASAP Mob member was arrested for sexual assault in London while on a layover in Heathrow Airport.

