Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C.

It was over before it started.
A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in Washington DC, hundreds less than the expected amount. Thousands of counter-protesters showed up to voice their displeasure of the “White Supremacist” rally led by Jason Kessler, the organizer Sunday’s event.
ALSO READ: Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot
A small number of attendees gathered underneath trees at Lafayette Square while Black Lives Matter, the group Antifa and more spoke out against them.
Sunday’s rally took place exactly a year after the original rally which took place in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 2017 rally turned violent, leading to many arrests, injuries and the death of protester Heather Heyer, when one of the rally attendees drove at high speed into a crowd of counter-protestors several blocks from the rally.
RELATED: Dr. James Small Talks “Unite The Right” White Supremacist Rally On The Carl Nelson
RELATED: Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s Ahead In DC
Black Lives Matter & More March Against White Supremacy & The "Unite To Right"
Black Lives Matter & More March Against White Supremacy & The "Unite To Right"
1. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 1 of 41
2. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 2 of 41
3. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 3 of 41
4. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 4 of 41
5. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 5 of 41
6. US-POLITICS-RACISM-SOCIAL-UNRESTSource:Getty 6 of 41
7. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 7 of 41
8. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 8 of 41
9. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 9 of 41
10. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 10 of 41
11. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 11 of 41
12. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 12 of 41
13. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 13 of 41
14. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 14 of 41
15. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 15 of 41
16. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 16 of 41
17. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 17 of 41
18. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 18 of 41
19. US-POLITICS-PROTESTSource:Getty 19 of 41
20. US-POLITICS-PROTESTSource:Getty 20 of 41
21.21 of 41
22.22 of 41
23. Unite the Right ProtestSource:Getty 23 of 41
24. US-POLITICS-RACISM-DEMONSTRATIONSource:Getty 24 of 41
25. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 25 of 41
26. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 26 of 41
27. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 27 of 41
28. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 28 of 41
29. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 29 of 41
30. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 30 of 41
31. Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty 31 of 41
32.32 of 41
33.33 of 41
34.34 of 41
35.35 of 41
36.36 of 41
37.37 of 41
38.38 of 41
39.39 of 41
40.40 of 41
41.41 of 41
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com