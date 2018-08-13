CLOSE
The DMV
Baltimore Cop Quits After Viral Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man

A Baltimore police officer who was caught on camera attacking a man on a sidewalk resigned Sunday (August 12), following calls from the community demanding accountability.

After video of the confrontation surfaced, the officer was immediately suspended, but the police department announced late Sunday night that the unidentified officer resigned.

