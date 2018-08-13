A Baltimore police officer who was caught on camera attacking a man on a sidewalk resigned Sunday (August 12), following calls from the community demanding accountability.
SEE ALSO: Baltimore City Police Officer Suspended After Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man [VIDEO]
After video of the confrontation surfaced, the officer was immediately suspended, but the police department announced late Sunday night that the unidentified officer resigned.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role Speculation, Says “Don’t Believe The HYPE”
- Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’ Co-Writing, Wants Lawsuit Tossed
- Baltimore Cop Quits After Viral Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia Wants Peace Between Cece And Kristen
Source: Fox Baltimore
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
28 photos Launch gallery
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 221 of 28
2. Sean Bell, 232 of 28
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 683 of 28
4. Ramarley Graham, 184 of 28
5. Trayvon Martin, 175 of 28
6. Kimani Gray, 166 of 28
7. Jonathan Ferrell, 247 of 28
8. Omar Abrego, 378 of 28
9. Ezell Ford, 259 of 28
10. Dante Parker, 3610 of 28
11. Jack Jacquez, 2711 of 28
12. Akai Gurley, 2812 of 28
13. Tony Robinson, 1913 of 28
14. Walter Scott, 5014 of 28
15. Freddie Gray, 2515 of 28
16. Michael Sabbie, 3516 of 28
17. Delrawn Small, 3717 of 28
18. Alton Sterling, 3718 of 28
19. Philando Castile, 3219 of 28
20. Gregory Frazier, 5620 of 28
21. Tyre King, 1321 of 28
22. Terence Crutcher, 4022 of 28
23. Keith Lamont Scott, 4323 of 28
24. Alfred Olango, 3824 of 28
25. Reginald Thomas, 3625 of 28
26. Carnell Snell Jr., 1826 of 28
27. Joshua Beal, 2527 of 28
28. Kajuan Raye, 1928 of 28
Baltimore Cop Quits After Viral Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours