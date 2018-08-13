Why ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM [PHOTOS]

Well folks, Insecure is back for its third season and things have already gotten crazy. Molly and Dro, Issa and Daniel, Issa and her job, the storylines are bound to get hella crazy this season. But we were introduced to a new character as well, the so-called Lfyt Bae named Nathan!

Well, come to find out Nathan is former How To Get Away With Murder actor Kendrick Sampson and … he’s from the H!

Now, besides the fact you probably couldn’t win an argument with Kendrick while looking him in the eyes, the Mo. City native and so called “Thirst Traptivist” has been keeping everybody at bay on Instagram — and already had your Twitter timeline going ham last night.

Nathan let them reroute his plans, fought to stand up for them, didn't even get to his destination, & STILLL gave her a 50 dollar tip. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/CnPCMkNZCa — dajahnae (@naturallydaj) August 13, 2018

Nathan might be the best Lyft rider ever. After beating up a fool who smoked without permission in her car, he then gives Issa a GIANT tip. #InsecureHBO — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 13, 2018

Everybody routing for Daniel but ummm I'm like Nathan #LyftBae is fine as hell. Please let him become a regular character 😍😍🙏🏽🙏🏽 #InsecureHBO — True Life (@Unshadowfacts) August 13, 2018

