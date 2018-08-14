Donald Trump Blasts Omarosa On Twitter Calling Her A “Dog”

Anytime you think Donald Trump has gone too far, he takes another step.

Trump went to Twitter as he always does to blasts his opponents. This time he again takes aim at former Apprentice co-star and White House employee Omarosa Manigault-Newman and he goes extremely low. In a tweet Tuesday morning President Trump called Omarosa a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.”

#45 is highly upset at over her new tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” in which she details her time working with Trump in Washington, D.C.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump has blasted his former friend and employee but to go as far as calling a Black woman a dog?

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Makes us wonder if there really is a tape with Donald Trump saying the N-Word.

