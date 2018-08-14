Donald Trump Blasts Omarosa On Twitter Calling Her A “Dog”

Anytime you think Donald Trump has gone too far, he takes another step.
Trump went to Twitter as he always does to blasts his opponents. This time he again takes aim at former Apprentice co-star and White House employee Omarosa Manigault-Newman and he goes extremely low. In a tweet Tuesday morning
President Trump called Omarosa a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.”
#45 is highly upset at over her new tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” in which she details her time working with Trump in Washington, D.C.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump has blasted his former friend and employee but to go as far as calling a Black woman a dog?
Makes us wonder if there really is a tape with Donald Trump saying the N-Word.
