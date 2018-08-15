CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore City Council: Stop Paroling John Hopkins University

Leave a comment
Police Officers

Source: Getty / Getty

Baltimore City Council members have recently called on Baltimore City Police Officers to stop patrolling Johns Hopkins University and medicine campuses. The letter raises concerns with officers being taken from understaffed districts and being put near the private institution and asks they be returned to their regular patrolling duties.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Council: Stop Paroling John Hopkins University was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close