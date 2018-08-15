Baltimore City Council members have recently called on Baltimore City Police Officers to stop patrolling Johns Hopkins University and medicine campuses. The letter raises concerns with officers being taken from understaffed districts and being put near the private institution and asks they be returned to their regular patrolling duties.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Council: Stop Paroling John Hopkins University

