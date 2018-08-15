Soledad O’Brien Points Out CNN And The Trump White House Have Something In Common

Omarosa is breaking the Internet with her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House and dropping mixtapes every hour. One of the topics of discussion is how ever since Omarosa was fired in December, there are no Black folks in the senior White House staff. The media is soaking this up, but Soledad O’Brien—who once worked for cable news — is telling cable news, especially CNN, to take a look in the mirror.

CNN tweeted a link to a story with the following text, “President Donald Trump has no black people in the senior White House staff.”

Soledad O’Brien responded with, “Very terrible! But, uh, walk me through the senior black staff at @ CNNPolitics or @ cnn or, hey, I’ll take cable news….” See below:

Very terrible! But, uh, walk me through the senior black staff at @CNNPolitics or @cnn or, hey, I’ll take cable news…. https://t.co/AIYlVZ1mkN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 14, 2018

O’Brien is telling no lies.

None of CNN’s 15 executives are Black, and the network has faced several racial discrimination lawsuits over the years. In a lawsuit from April of 2017, CNN was accused of doing the following: “African-Americans receive lower performance ratings in evaluations, there are dramatic differences in pay between similarly situated employees of different races and that the promotion of African-American employees is blocked by a ‘glass ceiling.’ … African-American employees have endured slurs from superiors, including ‘It’s hard to manage Black people’ and ‘Who would be worth more: Black slaves from times past, or new slaves?’” The lawsuit was dismissed, but late last year, the plaintiffs said they would refile with 30 additional people.

O’Brien was reportedly let go from CNN in 2013, and the network hasn’t been the same since.

