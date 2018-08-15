Elon Musk Shoots Down Azealia Bird Blast, Says He Never Met Her

Earlier this week, Azealia Banks dropped a wild bombshell of a claim that she was holed up in one of Elon Musk’s homes waiting on his girlfriend, Grimes, to record some music. According to Musk, the Tesla boss says he’s never met the Harlem rapper and a spokesperson stated her claims about Musk using drugs are unfounded.

Gizmodo reports:

Azealia Banks, the prodigious MC who remains a Twitter villain even after being banned from the service and an underground rapper even after being dropped from multiple record labels, let loose on Instagram after an allegedly disastrous weekend at Elon Musk’s home to see Grimes, Musk’s girlfriend and a fellow musician.

However, when reached via Twitter direct messages, Musk told Gizmodo that he “has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” In other words, he doesn’t know her.

A Tesla spokesperson told our sister site, Jalopnik, that the claims were “complete nonsense,” but Banks is a veteran of long and nonsensical beefs. She’s feuded with everyone from Sarah Palin to Nick Cannon. And, like both Musk’s Space X endeavors, wants her future beefs to be interplanetary.

Yikes.

It appears that Banks is selling some brand new wolf tickets, making it tough to root for her despite her musical talent. Shouldn’t be too long before another social media meltdown gets unleashed to the masses.

Photo: WENN

