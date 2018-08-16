Prosecutors In XXXTentacion Murder Case Wants DNA Samples From Suspects

The murder case of XXXTentacion continues to build momentum on the prosecution side with all four suspects currently in custody. Prosecutors are demanding that the four men connected to the shooting that killed the rapper born Jahseh Onfroy provide DNA samples.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors want to take samples from Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome, the four men currently in custody for the rapper’s murder.

The prosecutors are after blood, hair, fingerprints and other materials of their body and say gathering the materials “involves no unreasonable intrusion.”

They also want to swab for DNA so the results can be used to compare the findings from items in evidence.

A judge has yet to rule.

The men are facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. One suspect, Robert Allen, is requesting he be freed on bond to tend to his pregnant fiancee and return to a lawn care job.

