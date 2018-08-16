A Baltimore woman was charged with drunk driving in Rosedale – and, just 20, minutes later, she was pulled over again for the same offense.
Maryland State Police said Stephanie Ringgold, 33, had two young children with her, a 4-year-old and a 6-month old, as well as another adult when she was first pulled over shortly after midnight on Aug. 11 in the area of Route 40 and Berk Lane.
Source: Washington Post
Baltimore City Woman Charged With DUI Twice In 20 Minutes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
