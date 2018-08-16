Baltimore Police Officer Who Beat Man Caught On Video Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

The former Baltimore police officer caught on video beating a man has pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

During a Wednesday hearing, Arthur Williams was released on his own recognizance after he made the plea of not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

A trail has been set for October 23, 2018.

Source: Fox Baltimore

