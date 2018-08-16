The former Baltimore police officer caught on video beating a man has pleaded not guilty to assault charges.
During a Wednesday hearing, Arthur Williams was released on his own recognizance after he made the plea of not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.
A trail has been set for October 23, 2018.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- #KYSVersus: Young Toon And D. Cole
- #KYSVerses: Aye! Plus
- Watch As Donnie Simpson & Aretha Franklin Sing “The Makings Of You”
- Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name Was “Ghetto” During Job Search
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Officer Who Beat Man Caught On Video Pleads Not Guilty To Assault was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours