“The Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin Passes Away

The Queen Of Soul Has Died
Aretha Franklin passed away in a Suburban Detroit hospital.
Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. Before Aretha’s 5th birthday, the family moved to Detroit when Pastor Franklin became pastor of the famous New Bethel Baptist Church. The Church is where Franklin began her stellar career as a child.
When Franklin was 14, her father bringing her on the road with him during his speaking tours to sing in the church. She also signed her first record contract and released her first album “Songs of Faith” in 1956.
By 18, she persuaded her father to allow her to sing secular music and was signed to Columbia records in 1960 where she would release her first secular album, Aretha: With The Ray Bryant Combo.
Her 1967 album (and 11th studio album) “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” would catapult Franklin into superstardom. The album contained the singles “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” “Baby, Baby, Baby” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and the song which may still to this day be her biggest, “Respect.” February 1968, Franklin earned the first two of her Grammys including the debut category for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.
Franklin’s success carried over into the 70’s with top-ten billboard singles “Spanish Harlem,” & “Day Dreaming” and worked with acclaimed singer/producer Curtis Mayfield on for the soundtrack to the movie “Sparkle.” The 70’s would also mark her return to her Gospel roots with the album “Amazing Grace.” The album would go on to become the biggest selling Gospel album of all time.
The 1980’s would mark a comeback for Franklin. She would make an appearance in the 1980 hit movie “Blues Brothers.” more hits include “Freeway Of Love,” and the George Michael duet “I Knew You Were Waiting For Me.”
Throughout her lengthy career, Franklin accumulated 18 Grammy awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement. Franklin was also the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 & inducted to the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2012.
Rest In Peace Aretha Franklin. She was 76 years old.
Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul
Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul
1. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 1 of 99
2. Aretha Franklin At The Hyatt HotelSource:Getty 2 of 99
3. Vikings at LionsSource:Getty 3 of 99
4. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’Source:WENN 4 of 99
5. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 5 of 99
6. Aretha Franklin At Park WestSource:Getty 6 of 99
7. Pope Francis Visits The Festival Of Families On Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin ParkwaySource:Getty 7 of 99
8. Aretha Franklin At Park WestSource:Getty 8 of 99
9. Late Night with Seth MeyersSource:Getty 9 of 99
10. Portrait Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 10 of 99
11. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 11 of 99
12. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 12 of 99
13. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 13 of 99
14. Aretha Franklin & GlynnSource:Getty 14 of 99
15. Inaugural gala of the National Portrait Gallery honors five the American Portrait PrizeSource:Getty 15 of 99
16. Aretha Franklin at American Music AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 99
17. Aretha Franklin Standing with Her BrotherSource:Getty 17 of 99
18. Lesley Ann Warren, Aretha Franklin, and Ali MacGrawSource:Getty 18 of 99
19. Aretha Franklin’s 74th Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 19 of 99
20. Christie Brinkley Getting Autograph From Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 20 of 99
21. Aretha Franklin concert in AustinSource:Getty 21 of 99
22. Aretha Franklin Holding GrammySource:Getty 22 of 99
23. ‘Motown: The Musical’Source:Getty 23 of 99
24. Aretha Franklin Sings During Memorial ServiceSource:Getty 24 of 99
25. BET HonorsSource:Getty 25 of 99
26. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 26 of 99
27. Obama Presidential InaugurationSource:Getty 27 of 99
28. Aretha Franklin Live In ConcertSource:Getty 28 of 99
29. Oprah’s Surprise Spectacular in ChicagoSource:Getty 29 of 99
30. American Gospel Singer Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 30 of 99
31. Aretha Franklin at the Democratic ConventionSource:Getty 31 of 99
32. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 32 of 99
33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural GalaSource:Getty 33 of 99
34. Aretha Franklin at The Democratic National ConventionSource:Getty 34 of 99
35. Soul singer Aretha Franklin.Source:Getty 35 of 99
36. White House Correspondents’ Association DinnerSource:Getty 36 of 99
37. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 37 of 99
38. Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, and Dave StewartSource:Getty 38 of 99
39. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 39 of 99
40. Inaugural galaSource:Getty 40 of 99
41. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 41 of 99
42. Inauguration of President Clinton in 1993Source:Getty 42 of 99
43. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 43 of 99
44. White House Correspondent’s DinnerSource:Getty 44 of 99
45. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 45 of 99
46. Kennedy Center Honors ReceptionSource:Getty 46 of 99
47. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 47 of 99
48. Aretha Franklin Live in ConcertSource:Getty 48 of 99
49. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970Source:Getty 49 of 99
50. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 50 of 99
51. Montreal Jazz FestivalSource:Getty 51 of 99
52. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 52 of 99
53. Aretha Franklin In In 1993Source:Getty 53 of 99
54. On the set of The Blues BrothersSource:Getty 54 of 99
55. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971Source:Getty 55 of 99
56. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 56 of 99
57. Aretha Franklin And Oprah Winfrey In New York CitySource:Getty 57 of 99
58. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 58 of 99
59. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 59 of 99
60. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square GardenSource:Getty 60 of 99
61. Vikings at LionsSource:Getty 61 of 99
62. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 62 of 99
63. 2017 Bardavon Gala: An Evening With Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 63 of 99
64. ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives’ Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 64 of 99
65. ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives’ Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 65 of 99
66. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty 66 of 99
67. Aretha Franklin Street NamingSource:Getty 67 of 99
68. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 68 of 99
69. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty 69 of 99
70. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 70 of 99
71. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 6Source:Getty 71 of 99
72. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 72 of 99
73. Sony BMG Grammy Party – LASource:Getty 73 of 99
74. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 74 of 99
75. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 75 of 99
76. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 76 of 99
77. Aretha Franklin Album CoverSource:Getty 77 of 99
78. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 78 of 99
79. Aretha Franklin Appears On Christmas At Home With The StarsSource:Getty 79 of 99
80. Arethra Franklin Performs in PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 80 of 99
81. Smokey Robinson In Concert – DetroitSource:Getty 81 of 99
82. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala – ShowSource:Getty 82 of 99
83. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 83 of 99
84. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 84 of 99
85. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala – ShowSource:Getty 85 of 99
86. Aretha Franklin performs during World Meeting of Families 2015Source:WENN 86 of 99
87. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 87 of 99
88. Clive Davis At New York Friars ClubSource:Getty 88 of 99
89. New York premiere of ‘Selma’Source:WENN 89 of 99
90. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 90 of 99
91. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’Source:WENN 91 of 99
92. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors – ArrivalsSource:WENN 92 of 99
93. Aretha Franklin Performs for The National Marfan Foundation BenefitSource:Getty 93 of 99
94. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 94 of 99
95. Aretha Franklin Performing LiveSource:Getty 95 of 99
96. Aretha Franklin…Source:Getty 96 of 99
97. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 97 of 99
98. Aretha Franklin Performing LiveSource:Getty 98 of 99
99. At The Hyatt HotelSource:Getty 99 of 99
“The Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin Passes Away was originally published on woldcnews.com