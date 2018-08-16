Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul lived for generations whether it be in R&B, hip-hop, gospel or more. Aretha Franklin’s voice was instrumental in many an outstanding hip-hop classic over the years from the obscure to the not so obscure.
1. “One Step Ahead” (1965)
Currently Sampled By: DaniLeigh feat. Kes, “All I Know”
Famously Sampled By: Mos Def, “Ms. Fat Booty”
2. “Call Me” (1970)
Famously Sampled By: Slum Village feat. Kanye West, “Selfish”
3. “Spirit In The Dark” (1970)
Famously Sampled By: Kanye West, “School Spirit”
4. “A Song For You” (1974)
Famously Sampled By: Onyx, “Last Dayz”
5. “The Long Winding Road” (1972)
Famously Sampled By: Styles P & Pharaohe Monch, “The Life”
6. “Day Dreaming” (1972)
Famously Sampled By: Cam’Ron feat. Tiffany Carlin, “Daydreaming”
Famously Sampled By: T.I. feat. Jazze Pha, “Let’s Get Away”
7. “Something He Can Feel” (1976)
Famously Sampled By: En Vogue, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”
