Macy Gray came by the Majic 102.1 studios yesterday and sat down with Sky Houston. One of the major subjects the two discussed? The power of Aretha Franklin. A day before the Queen of Soul’s passing, Gray remarked on Franklin, “She’s the greatest. I think she knows the greatest. Nobody can really do what she can do. Maybe Whitney Houston but technically, I don’t think anyone can do what she does. She’s like the way you’re supposed to sing.”
Gray added, “She never missed a note. She could sing low, high and full-voice.”
Franklin passed away after complications from pancreatic cancer on Thursday morning. She was 76.
Macy Gray On Aretha Franklin: “I Think She Knew She Was The Greatest” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com