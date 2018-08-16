Macy Gray came by the Majic 102.1 studios yesterday and sat down with Sky Houston. One of the major subjects the two discussed? The power of Aretha Franklin. A day before the Queen of Soul’s passing, Gray remarked on Franklin, “She’s the greatest. I think she knows the greatest. Nobody can really do what she can do. Maybe Whitney Houston but technically, I don’t think anyone can do what she does. She’s like the way you’re supposed to sing.”

Gray added, “She never missed a note. She could sing low, high and full-voice.”

Franklin passed away after complications from pancreatic cancer on Thursday morning. She was 76.

RELATED: Clive Davis, Diana Ross & More React to Aretha Franklin’s Death

RELATED: Report: Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul Paases Away

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Macy Gray On Aretha Franklin: “I Think She Knew She Was The Greatest” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com