What’s Poppin: Deja Perez – Cardi B Not Happy

On today’s What’s Poppin segment with Deja Perez on the Angie Ange In The Morning show,
she discussed SZA’s new clothing line focusing on sustainability to save the oceans. SZA’s
clothing collection called Ctrl Fishing Co. includes t-shirts and sweatshirts reading “Puck Plastic”
and “Sustainability Gang”. Deja then informed us on the Instagram picture dropped of Rihanna
and Childish Gambino working on something special together while in Cuba. Media reports say
the two are working on a new film and are both cast members of Guava Island. The Real
Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is starting her own makeup line along with opening a
second location of her very own restaurant called Old Lady Gang in Phillips Arena in Atlanta
with her husband, Todd Tucker. After a fiery back and forth argument between Nicki Minaj and
Safari, Deja tells us that Safari woke up to $30,000 after referring people to the doctor that did
his hairline and a $500,000 book deal offer from the Hair Club for Men.
Moving right along with more what’s poppin news, Cardi B is not happy with the rumors saying
that she bought her career. Deja played a clip of Cardi as she went on live to express her
frustration and she says the annoying comments are beginning to slow her down. Deja
explained that record deals in the beginning of most people’s careers pay money to have artist’s
music played. Angie Ange agreed with Cardi B in that you just can’t buy your place on the
record charts. Your work shows for itself. Deja Perez, Angie Ange and Dj Money came to a
consensus that sometimes the hateful comments hurt no matter how much love you get.
However, on Monday Cardi B is clapping back with her very first post pregnancy performance
on the VMAs. Tune in live on Monday at 8pm ET on MTV.
