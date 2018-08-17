What’s Poppin: Deja Perez – Cardi B Not Happy

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

On today’s What’s Poppin segment with Deja Perez on the Angie Ange In The Morning show,

she discussed SZA’s new clothing line focusing on sustainability to save the oceans. SZA’s

clothing collection called Ctrl Fishing Co. includes t-shirts and sweatshirts reading “Puck Plastic”

and “Sustainability Gang”. Deja then informed us on the Instagram picture dropped of Rihanna

and Childish Gambino working on something special together while in Cuba. Media reports say

the two are working on a new film and are both cast members of Guava Island. The Real

Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is starting her own makeup line along with opening a

second location of her very own restaurant called Old Lady Gang in Phillips Arena in Atlanta

with her husband, Todd Tucker. After a fiery back and forth argument between Nicki Minaj and

Safari, Deja tells us that Safari woke up to $30,000 after referring people to the doctor that did

his hairline and a $500,000 book deal offer from the Hair Club for Men.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Moving right along with more what’s poppin news, Cardi B is not happy with the rumors saying

that she bought her career. Deja played a clip of Cardi as she went on live to express her

frustration and she says the annoying comments are beginning to slow her down. Deja

explained that record deals in the beginning of most people’s careers pay money to have artist’s

music played. Angie Ange agreed with Cardi B in that you just can’t buy your place on the

record charts. Your work shows for itself. Deja Perez, Angie Ange and Dj Money came to a

consensus that sometimes the hateful comments hurt no matter how much love you get.

However, on Monday Cardi B is clapping back with her very first post pregnancy performance

on the VMAs. Tune in live on Monday at 8pm ET on MTV.

Latest… Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

Angela Bassett Flaunts Her Body On 60th Birthday: “Let’s Eat Cake” [PHOTO]

Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters With Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, And Shonda Rhimes On ‘Hot Ones’

#KYSVersus: Young Toon And D. Cole

Also On 93.9 WKYS: