Fat Joe Walks Out Of Ruth’s Chris Steak House Over Dress Code

It seems Fat Joe’s money isn’t good everywhere. The Bronx rapper recently left a high profile restaurant when they tried to snub him over fashion policy.

Last week, Joe and friends stopped in at a Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Greensboro, North Carolina for a bite to eat. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to enjoy their signature filet as management had an issue with how one of his associates was dressed.

Page Six reports that someone in Don Cartagena’s group was wearing track pants which is a no-no at the NC location per policy posted on their website. “BUSINESS CASUAL. PROPER ATTIRE REQUIRED. Kindly remove your hat when entering the restaurant. Thank you for not wearing: Gym wear or sweat pants, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, midriff-baring outfits, or exposed undergarments.”

According to a source the pricey eatery still tried to accommodate Joey and his party but to no luck. “They were offered a private dining room in order to solve the issue and give them privacy, but chose not to eat there.”

Friend and business partner Loren Ridinger took to Instagram to complain on his behalf. “Ban @ruthschris you think @fatjoe is not appropriately dressed for your restaurant- shame on you! U sent him away! Told him you would put him in a private room !!! More insulting!”

A representative for Ruth’s Chris states that they would have the Bronx MC back any time. “We love having Fat Joe dine with us. He’s visited before, and we look forward to welcoming him again.”

Fat Joe has yet to formally comment on the incident.

Photo: WENN.com

