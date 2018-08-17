White On White Violence! Frontman Of Punk Band Beats Down Trump Supporter

You know things are bad in the country when Donald Trump has grown white men fighting each other in public. One North Carolina Trump supporter learned the hard way not to run your mouth to the wrong person or you might get that ass whooped.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
On July 19, the punk rock band Social Distortion was playing a concert in Northern California. The frontman, Mike Ness, 56, was venting about the deplorable Trump. A 30-year-old Trump supporter named Tim Hildebrand was unhappy about him talking politics (bruh, punk music is political). He told CBS in Sacramento, “I pretty much said I paid for your music, not your politics. I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs.”
Ness was not here for it. Hildbrand motioned toward Ness, who then spit at him and the 56-year-old jumped in the crowd and gave him a fist full of punk rock. You can also here fans in the audience cheering on Ness. See below:
Tim Hildebrand claims he got two black eyes, a busted lip and a concussion. He is asking that Ness pay for his injuries and police are investigating.
One fan who was at the show said “It was a little bit excessive” but added “If you’re that into politics, don’t put yourself in a situation where it could become a problem for you.”
Mike Ness has not commented on the incident, but no one should be surprised …. the group is called Social Distortion. Nonetheless, violence is never the answer and people shouldn’t be attacked, but this is the ugliness Trump created. He has called for violence at his own rallies.
Make America great again!
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
White On White Violence! Frontman Of Punk Band Beats Down Trump Supporter was originally published on newsone.com