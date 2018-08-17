Serena Williams Says She Hasn’t Forgiven Her Sister’s Murderer Yet

Serena Williams recently showed her softer side by opening up in an interview about the grief caused by her sister’s murder. The tennis star shared that she has had a hard time forgiving the man who took Yetunde Price‘s life.

“No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior,” she said to Time. “It’s unfair that she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me. But also … The Bible talks about forgiveness. I’m not there yet. I would like to practice what I preach, and teach Olympia [her 11-month-old daughter with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian] that as well. I want to forgive. I have to get there. I’ll be there.”

The sports pro, 36, discovered last month that Robert Edward Maxfield, the man convicted of killing her sister in 2003, had been released on parole earlier this year. She found out the devastating news on Instagram just minutes before she was set to play at the Rogers Cup, a preparation tournament for the U.S. Open. With the news on her mind, Williams had one of her most dramatic professional tennis losses, with a 6-1 to 6-0 defeat to Britain player Johanna Konta on July 31.

Serena Williams learned her half-sister's killer was out of prison just before her worst loss ever: https://t.co/VQ32nufwnc pic.twitter.com/OdDbbA4sEJ — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 17, 2018

“I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” she said. “It was hard because all I think about is her kids and what they meant to me. And how much I love them.”

Williams’ sister Price had three children, who were 11, nine and five at the time of their mother’s death. The tennis star has been grappling with the pain of the family loss for years.

As for Maxfield, the convicted killer returned to jail for a parole violation earlier this month, People reported. Maxfield spent nearly three years in jail after his initial arrest and an additional 12 after sentencing in 2006.

