Young Thug‘s party at Dave & Busters on Thursday night was to celebrate two things: his Slime Language compilation mixtape and his 27th birthday party.

It ended with him in handcuffs.

The Atlanta rapper was booked by LAPD on felony gun possession charges after a member of Thug’s entourage ran into a police cruiser according to TMZ. When Thug’s vehicle was searched, law enforcement officials say they discovered multiple weapons.

RELATED: Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality

RELATED: Would You Get Your Friends Name Tatted On You Like Young Thug And Future Did?

The official charge for the Atlanta rapper is carrying a concealed handgun in a vehicle, which is a felony in the state of California. He’s currently being held on $35,000 bond.

The news isn’t the first time Thug (born Jeffery Williams) has been in trouble with the law. In 2017 he was arrested on felony gun and drug charges and in 2016 for an active warrant.

Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession Hours After Birthday Party was originally published on Theboxhouston.com