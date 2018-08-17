Make It Rain, Bih: NYU Will Cover Tuition Costs For Medical Students

College debt is nothing to play with. Between finding the money for tuition and room + board, it’s enough to put you in a serious hole long before you graduate. But we’re hoping that other higher learning institutions will make it easier on students after reading this story.

New York University (NYU) is making headlines after word got out about their overwhelming generosity this week. According to reports, the college will cover the tuition costs of all its medical students—and it’s the first top-ranked institution to do so.

From HuffPost: “With the tuition scholarships, the school hopes to alleviate the rising costs of medical education, attract a more diverse class of top students and address physician shortages, NYU Medical School Dean Robert Grossman said on Thursday. Additionally, students who are not saddled with six-figure debt after graduation can pursue fields that may not be as high-paying but still important, such as pediatrics and obstetrics, NYU said in a press release.”