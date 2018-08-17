These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop Them From Being Heard

Black women have been steady sharing their thoughts about Donald Trump on several fronts. Most recently, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser refused to let the president blame her and city council officials for being the reasons why a planned military parade was canceled.

Trump took to Twitter to diss and dismiss Bowser and her crew, saying that he was forced to axe the parade after officials inflated the price for hosting the event. Bowser’s clap-back game was real.

“Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad,)” Bowser tweeted Friday.

Bowser was far from the only woman of color who has aired gripes against Trump. Many of the president’s false claims — from the administration having created more jobs for African-Americans than Barack Obama to his approval rating with Black people being higher than it actually is — are addressed head-on by Black women.

Maxine Waters is the perfect case in point: The California congresswoman has been shouting for the president’s impeachment for months now. She recently declared that the president’s administration should be held accountable for missing court-ordered deadlines to reunite families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Donald Trump was ordered by a federal judge to reunify each of the more than 2,500 children that his administration recklessly separated from their parents by July 26,” Waters said, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel. “More than two weeks have passed since the deadline, and this president – a man who has proven that he has no respect for families or the rule of law – has failed to fully comply with the federal judge’s ruling.”

April Ryan and Angela Rye also tackle Trump topics on a daily basis. Ryan recently said that the president, who has faced backlash over his trade policies recently, was trying to be a “dictator” in seeking to do “whatever he wanted”in the nation. Watch this clip:

Black women are sending a clear message: they are not backing up or backing down.

