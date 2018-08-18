LAPD Appoints First Black Woman Deputy Chief

A woman in California is breaking barriers for Black women in law enforcement. Regina Scott has been appointed to take on the role of deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department; making her the first African-American woman in the department’s history to hold that position, the Daily Breeze reported.

LAPD promotes first black woman to position of deputy chief https://t.co/PUThAM0JxS pic.twitter.com/OK3NoYRJuH — L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) August 17, 2018

Scott has spent several years of her career working for the LAPD, the news outlet writes. Prior to being selected to serve as deputy chief, she was the commander of the Office of Information Technology Bureau where she oversaw the department’s computer systems. In her new role, she will lead the LAPD’s Operations-Central Bureau, which stations serve 900,000 residents.

“Regina embodies the spirit of the Los Angeles Police Department with a balance of determination, excellence and heart,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “In her new role as deputy chief, she will undoubtedly continue that quality work with an emphasis on building bridges, creating healthy communities and fighting crime.” A special ceremony was held to celebrate Scott’s appointment on Friday. Amongst those who were in attendance included Moore, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other local leaders.

Scott—who originally hails from New Jersey—is excited to take on the new role. “I am both honored and humbled by this historic promotion. This promotion is more than just me, it is for those who paved the road before me and those who dare to dream big,” she said. “I am ready to help build trust and help bridge the gap between the police and communities we serve.”

Women of color are rising through the ranks of law enforcement across the country. In July, Carmen Best became the first African-American woman police chief of the Seattle Police Department. Earlier this year, RaShall M. Brackney became the first Black woman police chief of Charlottesville.

LAPD Appoints First Black Woman Deputy Chief was originally published on newsone.com