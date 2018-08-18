CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl

Leave a comment
Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Source: JOSEPH EID / Getty

Baltimore Police arrest 29-year-old Keon Gray in the shooting of 7-year old Taylor Hayes.

Detectives were searching for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, who they believe fired the shot that stuck Hayes as she sat in a car.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close