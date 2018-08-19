Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting Trump, Analyst Says

There are plenty of good reasons to disregard a poll on Wednesday that found a huge increase in African-American support of President Donald Trump, according to a scholar.

Trump’s Black approval rating isn’t anywhere close to the 36 percent reported by conservative polling company Rasmussen Reports, Michael Tesler, a political science professor at the University of California at Irvine, wrote Friday in the Washington Post.

“Polling firms that have interviewed far more African Americans, and that are much more transparent than Rasmussen, all show that Trump’s Black approval rating is much lower than 36 percent,” Tesler stated.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election with fewer Black and Hispanic voters than any other president in four decades, Reuters reported. Just 8 percent of African Americans voted for Trump.

Yet conservatives want us to believe that Trump’s approval rating among Blacks suddenly skyrocketed, amid his recent racist attacks on Black athletes, including LeBron James and NFL players, as well as believable allegation from Omarosa Manigault Newman that the president was caught on tape using the N-word.

They’ve been touting Rasmussen’s findings, pointing to the economic boom and decline in Black unemployment that began under President Barack Obama as the reasons for the sudden turnaround among African Americans.

The GOP-leaning Rasmussen appears to have reported results it set out to find. Other pollsters performed far more rigorous studies, Tesler stated. He pointed, for example, to Gallup and Ipsos/Reuters that interviewed thousands of African American respondents in 2018 and placed Trump’s Black approval rating at around 10 to 15 percent in 2018. Meanwhile, Civiqs, which has interviewed more than 140,000 respondents in 2017 and 2018, has consistently placed the approval rating in the single digits.

“These data remind us to be skeptical of outlier polls — especially when those results fly in the face of what we already know about African Americans’ weak support for Republican presidents in general and their strong disapproval of Donald Trump in particular,” Tesler added.

