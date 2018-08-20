Got Your Passport? Former Reagan Adviser Says: ‘This Won’t End Well. Pray For Our Country’

President Donald Trump has completely debased the White House and every day there appears to be a new scandal or crisis. However, is this the worst America has been in the past 30 or 40 years? Some would argue Trump alone cannot ruin our progress. That said, a former adviser to President Ronald Reagan posted some cryptic messages on Twitter, words that have people clutching their passports.

Peter Wehner served in three Republican presidential administrations (for Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush). He is a longtime conservative and would appear to be a part of Trump’s base.

This weekend, he wrote on Twitter, “Mr. Trump was emotionally/psychologically unwell when he became president. His condition is clearly worsening. He’s becoming more volatile, erratic and unstable. At some point he’s going to blow apart. When he does it’ll create a crisis. This won’t end well.” He ended with, “Pray for our country.” See below:

Mr. Trump was emotionally/psychologically unwell when he became president. His condition is clearly worsening. He's becoming more volatile, erratic and unstable. At some point he's going to blow apart. When he does it'll create a crisis. This won't end well. Pray for our country. — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) August 19, 2018

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough retweeted it and also wrote, “Anyone who has known Trump for years, and doesn’t have a stake in his political career or the GOP, says the same. He is unwell and has been getting progressively worse over the past 18 months.”

Clearly, hearing this from a longtime Republican is a scary sign. But the real question is: What are the people in his administration going to go? Are they going to idly sit by or resign, like Paul Ryan, and watch the country go deeper into the gutter? Does anyone on 45’s team care more about the country than Trump?

