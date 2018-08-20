A private school in Maryland has launched an investigation into allegations that a culture of sexual abuse existed in the 1970s with administrators’ knowledge.
Washington Post reports that two Baltimore lawyers are leading the investigation into allegations at the Key School in Annapolis, Maryland. The school teaches prekindergarten through 12th grade.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Raheem DeVaughn On Aretha Franklin: ‘There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul”
- Washington Redskins Sign Adrian Peterson To A One-Year Deal
- Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To Sit Behind Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s, Until This Happened…
- London Brown Breaks Down “Ballers” & Whippin’ It Up In The Kitchen
Source: Fox Baltimore
Maryland Sexual Abuse Being Investigated At Private School In 1970s was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours