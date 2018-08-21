Post Malone’s Private Plan Makes Emergency Landing

Close call for Post Malone.

Musical artist Post Malone is one of 16 passengers on a private plane that was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. The plane, headed to London, England is being diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts and again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York as it burns off fuel. The burning of the fuel is something that will make it safer for a possible crash landing.

The plane carrying Malone and the other passengers obtained two blown out tires.

Post Malone closed out the MTV Video Music Awards with rapper 21 Savage, performing their hit “Rockstar.”

Source: People

