Throughout his NBA career JR Smith has been an enigma that’s capable of thrilling fans or frustrating them to no end. You just never know when he’ll be shooting his team to an NBA championship or dribbling them out of one (damnit, JR!).

Regardless of his up and down plays, Smith’s been talented enough to cash in on some multi-million dollar contracts that have enabled him to amass one of the craziest sneaker collections in the game.

Linking up with Joe La Puma, the NBA All-Star goes sneaker shopping with Complex at Stadium Goods where he talks about some of his favorite sneakers, sometimes squeezing into kicks that are a size smaller just so he can have some “flare” on the court, and how he’ll still rock the signature sneaker of a player he might have static with.

“I’ve had bad relationships with people who’ve had their own signature shoe and still wore their shoe. I just tell them I look better in it than them,” said Smith. We wonder which people that could’ve been.

Check out JR Smith’s sneaker stories below and peep him drop $4,633 on some Air Jordan ‘Shattered Backboard’ 1’s, a few Nike React Elements, and a bunch of Supreme goods.

JR Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Talks Supreme Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

