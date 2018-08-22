What’s Poppin: Do Women Of Color Need To Look Outside Of Their Race To Find Their Soul Mate?

On today’s What’s Poppin, Chilli and T-Boz, have a new Netflix documentary discussing their career. In the documentary, Chilli mentions that women of color should not be afraid to look outside of their race in order to find their soulmate. DJ Money let’s Angie and Deja know his mother would not be going for this.

Rihanna’s own documentary is set to release this year, and as we lead up to that, Rihanna has been vacationing all across the world. She was seen this weekend, as a bridesmaid in one of her friend’s wedding, and the next day dancing in Cuba.

In other news, Drake continues his run as a stand-up gentleman. He made a birthday wish come true for a young heart patient in Chicago. Sofia Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant. According to ABC 7, she recorded her take on the viral “In My Feelings” Challenge and invited the rap star to her 11th birthday party at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Drake did indeed visit during the Chicago stop of his tour to spend some time with Sofia.

Last night was the VMA’s and Cardi B was a big winner, and she made sure to use her platform to let it be known that it was her fans and God that got her to the point she was at, and that is nothing that can be bought.

