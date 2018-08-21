April Ryan Proves She’s Not A Pushover As Trump’s Battle Against The Media Presses On

As April Ryan gets ready for the release of her new book, she recently revealed some of the most difficult things she has had to deal with while reporting from the front lines of the White House.

The tension with former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and squabbles with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders were only the tip of the iceberg for Ryan. The time she’s spent covering the Trump administration has brought bigger concerns, including death threats, the veteran journalist said. It’s been a job that has raised her public profile to the point that her physical protection has become a priority. However, she was persevering and pushing back against the president’s protest against the press.

“They’ve put a target on my head…. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had craziness,” Ryan said to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that she has hired a bodyguard. “All I’m going to say for my safety is: I have a team.”

The ugliness of Ryan’s job will be underscored in her upcoming book, “Under Fire: Reporting From the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” which was scheduled to arrive on Sept. 1. The book will seemingly be a vehicle for Ryan to air her grievances and further speak her mind.

“I am a member of the press corps, one of the deans of the press corps now…and I’ve been under attack,” Ryan said to The Hollywood Reporter. “And lied on. Treated terribly. And if I don’t tell the story, you won’t get it. So, I’m putting it out there, because people see one side of it. I’m giving you the whole thing.”

