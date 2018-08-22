Future Drops Out Of #NickiHNDRXX Tour, U.S Leg Postponed Until 2019

Nicki Minaj’s NickiHNDRXX Tour will now start sometime in 2019. A statement from Live Nation notes that Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the ‘NickiHndrxx Tour’” following her surprise performance Monday night at the VMAs.

The U.S leg of the tour was set to launch next month, September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland however Nicki’s team says it will kick off in May 2019 although no dates have been announced and due to scheduling conflicts, Future will not be apart of it.

The cancellation also follows unverified reports of low ticket sales. According to sources, Nicki’s tour may be the most disappointing sales of the year for any artist.

“These are big arenas with up too 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans sales are currently just 1,000 seats, Denver 1,300, Chicago, 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050, the source says.

According to PAGE SIX, the tour is in danger of being cancelled altogether.

However, Nicki Minaj explains that she just doesn’t have the time to hop on the road right now but that the wait will be worth it.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: