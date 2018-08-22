Man Repeatedly Says N-Word On Instagram And Kills Black Man Moments Later

Jordan Rocco, 24, was on Instagram saying he wanted to know how many times he could say the n-word before being kicked out of a bar in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Soon after, he fatally stabbed 24-year-old Dulane Cameron.

See Also: Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed On Twitter For Bizarre Aretha Franklin Tribute

CBS reports on Sunday, August 19, Rocco made a 15-second video, which has now been removed, repeatedly saying the n-word and “We’re playing a game … how many times we can say n-word to the bartender before we get kicked out.” He then went to Little Red Corvette Bar at Tequila Cowboy and was denied entrance.

Just before 2 a.m., Rocco “walked along North Shore Drive toward PNC Park and encountered Cameron, who was with a friend. Police say Rocco was seen on video bouncing on the balls of his feet and appearing very aggressive. The report says Rocco attacked Cameron and fatally stabbed him in the neck.”

According to the affidavit, Rocco hid in a bush and waved police down for a ride home. Officers identified him, he was arrested and is now being held in Allegheny County Jail. He was charged with homicide and possessing a weapon of a crime. He will have a preliminary hearing on August 31.

Desiree Cameron McDougal, Cameron’s aunt, told CBS, “It’s hard to believe that in 2018, that this is still what we’re dealing with.” Dulane’s grandmother Barbara Cameron said, “I just can’t describe how I felt when she told me my grandson had been killed. It just hurt me to my heart.”

There has been a GoFundMe page set up for Dulane Cameron.

Our condolences go out to Cameron’s friends and family.

See the news clip below:

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Man Repeatedly Says N-Word On Instagram And Kills Black Man Moments Later was originally published on newsone.com