Bomb Threat Under Investigation At Arlington National Cemetery

Visitors and staff were evacuated from Arlington National Cemetery and surrounding buildings today (August 22) after threats of a bomb, according to Barbara Lewandrowski, director of public affairs for Arlington National Cemetery.
Blue Line service to the Arlington Cemetery Metro Station is still running and the cemetery is still open for funeral services, but the closed to the public for the rest of the day.
