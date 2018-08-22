CLOSE
National
Home > National

Bomb Threat Under Investigation At Arlington National Cemetery

Leave a comment
Arlington National Cemetery and US Flag

Source: narvikk / Getty

Visitors and staff were evacuated from Arlington National Cemetery and surrounding buildings today (August 22) after threats of a bomb, according to Barbara Lewandrowski, director of public affairs for Arlington National Cemetery.

Blue Line service to the Arlington Cemetery Metro Station is still running and the cemetery is still open for funeral services, but the closed to the public for the rest of the day.

SOURCE: WJLA

Bomb Threat Under Investigation At Arlington National Cemetery was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close