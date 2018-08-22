Lamar Odom Reveals He Had 12 Strokes & 6 Heart Attacks When In A Coma

Just a few years ago it seemed like the Kardashian Kurse had claimed its first life when former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom went into a coma after a going on a 4-day drug binge at the Love Ranch brothel in Pahrump, Nevada.

Luckily for himself, his family and his fans, Lo was able to fully recover and get a second chance at life but as a guest on Kevin Hart’s Youtube show Cold As Balls, Odom reveals that death was really trying to take him while he was in a coma.

Sitting side-to-side in two tubs of ice, Hart asked him if he realized how close to death he was to which Odom responded, “Yeah, all my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.”

Christ on crutches! Talk about a will to live.

And though his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian gets a lot of flack from fans for her role in his fall from Lakers grace, Lamar says he’s grateful for her presence in his life during that dark time. Whether or not she did all that for her reality show or for real is anyone’s guess but if Lo is good with it then that’s all that matters.

Check out the interview below.

