A police Sergeant is charged and suspended after interfering with security procedures at BWI Airport.
An investigation revealed Sgt. Christopher Lamb went through security without credentials that would permit him to carry a firearm aboard the airline.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Police Sergeant Charged, Suspended For Carrying Gun Onto Flight was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
