Dr. Monica Goldson, Interim CEO Of PGCPS Discusses Plans For Turning Around School System

Dr. Monica Goldson the new interim CEO of PGCPS stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning. Daleisha Myers (Tulip Grove ES) who is the teacher of the year also stopped by with her. Not only was Daleisha recognized as the Teacher of the Year, she received a Honda Accord from Pohanka.

Angie shared that Dr. Goldson is the first principal that let her come in to a high school to mentor the student’s when she first started her radio career. During the interview they discussed past issues and challenges within the PGCPS system and how Dr. Goldson plans to tackle them. They also touched on improving as sense of community, making sure students are ready and prepared on the first day of school for 180 days, and ensuring naysayers focus on the positive rather than the negative.

