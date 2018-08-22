Drake Now Has His Own Monopoly Board

When you’re Drake, you get to have it all. Number 1 song in the Country? Take it! Top Selling Album? Take it! A completely customized Monopoly board for you and your friends? Easy, you’re Drake right?!

Well as a gift for his Toronto tour stop within their arena, ScotiaBank Arena, gifted Drake his very own custom Monopoly game board titled, “The North Side Edition”. The board game not only comes with money that features Drake’s face, but as well as wooden game pieces, including a Sade piece to move around the board. Check out below.

