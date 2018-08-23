What’s Poppin: Why Nicki Minaj Should Be Mad at Prince Instead of Travis Scott

On Today’s show – Deja Perez touches on Victor Cruz, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Prince, and Future during What’s Poppin.

Victor Cruz who emerged from obscurity and developed into one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during his best years, announced his retirement at the age of 31. Cruz will be joining ESPN as a sport’s analyst.

Travis Scott officially has the #1 album in the country for the second week in a row. This did not sit well with Nicki Minaj, as she accused, Scott, his label, Kylie Jenner, and their child “Stormi” of concocting a plan to keep her from the #1 album. On her apple-based show, Queen Radio she had some words for Scott, in a pretty harsh rant for selling merchandise & concert tickets as a way to boost album sales.

However, DJ Money brought up a great point, that this method was actually created by Prince over almost two decades ago; Scott was just employing great business strategy for acting on this idea now.

In other, Nicki Minaj news, she and Cardi B’s hair stylist had a few back and forth jabs on social media.

