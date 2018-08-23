The Deplorable Candace Owens Says Trump-Loving Paris Dennard Is Being ‘Lynched’

The sunken place community sticks together.

The Washington Post dropped a bombshell story Wednesday night about Paris Dennard getting fired from Arizona State University for sexual harassment. Now, Candace Owens, who wrote for an anti-Trump site two years ago and is one of the most fraudulent pundits on any network, has claimed that Dennard was being lynched.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

“Here is the viral clip of an ‘uppity black’ standing up to the intelligence community on national TV. This garnered praise from @realDonaldTrump,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Two days later, sexual assault allegations from 2014 surface and he is fired. L Y N C H E D.”

Owens was referring to Dennard accusing ex-deputy director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd profiting off of his security clearance.

Here is the viral clip of an “uppity black” standing up to the intelligence community on national TV. This garnered praise from @realDonaldTrump. Two days later, sexual assault allegations from 2014 surface and he is fired. L Y N C H E D. https://t.co/QkaTGqYRpb — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 23, 2018

Whether it’s R. Kelly or Bill Cosby, comparing being lynched to someone accused of sexual assault, especially when Dennard reportedly admitted it, is disgusting. Owens should have some respect for the thousands of Black men and boys who were actually lynched. Paris Dennard is not Emmett Till.

The Post reported that Dennard got fired from Arizona State University in 2014 for sexual harassment. He allegedly made masturbatory gestures, and touched a woman’s “neck with his tongue.”

Dennard was noncommittal when the Post asked him about it.

“I cannot comment on items I have never seen regarding allegations I still believe to be false,” he told the Post. “This is sadly another politically motivated attempt to besmirch my character, and shame me into silence for my support of President Trump and the GOP.”

CNN placed Dennard on “leave.”

Now we can all watch CNN in peace.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

The Deplorable Candace Owens Says Trump-Loving Paris Dennard Is Being ‘Lynched’ was originally published on newsone.com