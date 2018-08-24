Washington D.C. Deputy Mayor stops by to discuss The 1000 Opportunities Initiative

On Today’s Hot Topic – Angie Ange spoke with the Deputy Mayor for the Greater Economic Opportunity in Washington D.C. – – Ms. Courtney R. Snowden.

During the conversation they discussed the lack of options that many Washington D.C. residents feel, especially in wards that are hardest hit by poverty and unemployment. They also talked about the 1,000 Opportunities Initiatives, which includes being connected to jobs, job training, and being overall prepared to get ready for the work force. In order to find more information, residents can visit 1KOpportunityDC.Com.

Angie also brought up the livable wage in Washington D.C. and despite the opportunities that the government provides, is it allowing residents to afford living in the city? In D.C. there are times where restrictions are placed on the affordable houses and programs, making it not possible for residents to always have the best living experience – – as a voice for the community Angie made sure to ask DP Snowden the tough questions, that the audience wanted to hear.

Finally, they wrapped up the conversation with the Safer Stronger Initiative in order to help D.C. become a safer living environment for all D.C. residents. This program not only includes summer camps, but school involvement, conflict resolution classes, walking to troubled neighborhoods to engage with the community, and more…

