Jesus Take The Wheel! Coconut Oil Reportedly ‘Pure Poison’

For years, we have heard about the benefits of coconut oil. The nutrient is supposed to help you burn fat, kill harmful microorganisms, reduce hunger and protect skin, hair and teeth. Now, according to a Harvard professor, coconut oil is “pure poison.”
Karin Michels, an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in a now viral YouTube video of a 50-minute lecture in German that coconut oil is far from healthy. She said, “I can only warn you urgently about coconut oil. This is one of the worst foods you can eat.”
Translated by Business Insider, Michels argues “coconut oil is more dangerous than lard because it almost exclusively contains saturated fatty acids, ones that can clog the coronary arteries. You can identify fats that contain large quantities of saturated fatty acids by checking to see whether they remain solid at room temperature, as is the case with butter or lard.”
Michels isn’t the first person to debunk coconut oil’s benefits. According to the New York Post, “The American Heart Association advised against consuming too much of it in June 2017, after a study found that all saturated fats — regardless of the source — are damaging to heart health.” Reportedly, coconut oil has more saturated fat than butter.
Well, one minute something is healthy and the next minute it’s poison. Now we all have to think twice about coconut oil.
