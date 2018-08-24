Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Next week, Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest but not before a star-studded tribute featuring some of her contemporaries and close friends. Slated to perform at the service are Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, and more.

Page Six reports:

Franklin’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press by Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

Gospel legend Shirley Caesar will also take the stage at Greater Grace Temple where the ceremony will be held. The legendary “Queen Of Soul” began her singing career as a gospel singer as a teenager.

Photo: WENN

