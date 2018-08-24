Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face

Actress Countess Vaughn has obtained an order of protection from her longtime boyfriend. According to the star of The Parkers and Moesha he has been abusing her for years, and he recently threw bleach in her face.

Reports TMZ:

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the ’90s sitcom star claimed David Benjamin Richard Whitten chucked bleach at her face back in June to keep her from working as an actress.

Countess says the BF has felt insecure anytime she moves up in her career, and she’s endured a decade of physical, verbal and emotional abuse from him — including alleged slapping, beating, strangulation and sexual assault.

She says Whitten has threatened to leak explicit videos of her and even threatened to kill her at times. She’s got a couple kids — one with Whitten — and she fears for their safety if Whitten is allowed to have contact with them.

Whitten has been ordered to stay at least 100 feet from Vaughn until a proper hearing is held in September.

If the actress’ claims are true, how long before he is kept under the jail? Prayers up to Countess Vaughn, no one deserves such treatment.

