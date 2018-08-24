Tekashi 6ix9ine Moves To Seal Conversations With Houston Police

Tekashi 6ix9ine is in the midst of battling a criminal case in Houston where he is accused of allegedly choking a 16-year-old boy. The colorfully-coifed rapper’s legal team has filed documents to keep recorded conversations between Tekashi and police under wraps.

The rainbow-haired rapper filed documents in Houston, obtained by The Blast, to keep certain evidence and testimony away from the jury in his ongoing criminal case for allegedly choking a 16-year-old boy.

Tekashi69 is worried that some conversations he had with the police will be made public, and is claiming anything he may have revealed to officials was done under duress.

6ix9ine thinks he may have been recorded while under arrest, and is now claiming any statement he gave was “involuntary coerced or enticed” by police. The “FEFE” rapper also said he did not mean to waive his right to have a lawyer present during his interrogation.

The outlet adds that his team wants to block prosecutors from referencing his past arrests and convictions as it could harm his case, which he hopes to have dropped.

