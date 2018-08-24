Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041
As we move toward the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, there are still thousands of Texas residents who haven’t been able to fully recover. Check out the video above with Slim Thug and Mad Hatta as they discuss the home and cash giveaway to help victims get back on their feet.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage
16 photos Launch gallery
Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage
1. Hurricane Harvey1 of 16
2. Hurricane Harvey2 of 16
3. Hurricane Harvey3 of 16
4. Hurricane Harvey4 of 16
5. Hurricane Harvey5 of 16
6. Hurricane Harvey6 of 16
7. Hurricane Harvey7 of 16
8. Hurricane Harvey8 of 16
9. Hurricane Harvey9 of 16
10. Hurricane Harvey10 of 16
11. Hurricane Harvey11 of 16
12. Hurricane Harvey12 of 16
13. Hurricane Harvey13 of 16
14. Hurricane Harvey14 of 16
15. Hurricane Harvey15 of 16
16. Hurricane Harvey16 of 16
The Latest:
- RIP: ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous’ Host Robin Leach Dies At 76
- Urban One Remembers Hurricane Harvey [VIDEO]
- Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’ Because…Cardi B [Video]
- Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show At New York Fashion Week
- Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & Bill Simmons Work Broadcast Booth In ‘NBA 2K19’ Trailer
- Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
- White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura Lee Losing At Life, Dropped By Sponsors
- Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Moves To Seal Conversations With Houston Police
- Washington D.C. Deputy Mayor Stops By To Discuss The 1000 Opportunities Initiative
Urban One Remembers Hurricane Harvey [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com
comments – add yours