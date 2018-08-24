The Big Baller Brand European experiment didn’t end well by any means, this after brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball left the squad before the season was over. The team issued a press release blasting LaVar Ball and his sons, saying they tried to “destroy the club.”

News.Com.Au reports:

In a page-and-a-half press release issued Thursday, the team serves up sour grapes like fine wine, claiming LaVar Ball and his sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, “started destroying the club” and had “no inner drive to become better.”

The release — titled, “BC Prienai-Skycop: Big Baller Brand tried to destroy the club” — is full of the kind of scorched-earth honesty that professional organisations rarely engage in but which the Ball family seems to bring out in people, especially for a basketball team that clearly craves attention.

“The first and most crucial mistake we made was allowing them, especially LaVar, [to] think that they are in charge of the club — its decisions, its plans and even the game,” the team’s head coach, Virginijus Seskus, stated in the release. “His boys were nowhere near the level of the LKL, let alone NBA, which [the NBA] obviously understands, seeing the draft outcome.”

The last portion of BC Prienai’s release was a direct jab at LiAngelo Ball not getting picked up by any team in the first or second round of the most recent NBA draft.

Of course, the confident Ball family is taking this on the chin while promising a return to form before too long.

Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images

Lithuanian Ball Club Slams LaVar Ball & Sons, Says Family Tried To “Destroy The Club” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

